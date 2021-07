It’s officially official. The 4th of July Fireworks and Carnival which have been a part of Talbot County’s 4th of July Celebration since 1991 will return in full force in 2021 after last year’s cancelation due to the Covid 19 pandemic. In an effort to try and keep community morale up last year in bleak times, and thanks largely to the Town of Easton and Mayor Willey, the fireworks went on last July, but the carnival was cancelled entirely.