Colorado Mansion With Ice Cream Parlor & Jail Up For Sale

In the 1990s tech founder Robert Levine build a Colorado mega-mansion with extreme amenities. While unheard of, it was much of a stretch for a man like Levine. The New York Post reports newspapers in 1997 described the 39-year-old Cabletron co-founder as "eccentric." The 30,000-square-foot home made of glass and...

Robert Levine, who founded Cabletron and was one of the tech giants to emerge in the 1990s, just listed his custom Colorado mansion for $44.2 million. The 50,000-square-foot mega mansion, which Levine built after retiring from tech in 1997, was designed with the tech mogul’s unique style in mind, according to the New York Post. Levine had a habit of wearing ostrich-skin boots and once used an armored tank to chase away a pizza delivery worker. Along with eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, the estate boasts an ice cream parlor, guest suites modeled after the Wild West and a suite that looks like a jail.
