Dying Light in-game event and a gamer-themed skin pack. The event will be running from tomorrow, July 1st, through July 11th and focuses on blowing up infected with fireworks. Techland is giving us a way to celebrate July 4th with a bang, with a Dying Light in-game event. To take part, head to the quartermaster each day between July 1st and July 11th to pick up three fireworks a day. The task is simple — kill as many infected as possible with said fireworks. Destroy 50 infected and you’ll snag yourself a free random Gold Melee Weapon. If the whole community can collectively make ten million infected explode in a light show of guts and gore, you’ll be given three King Mods.