Salinas Valley News Briefs | June 25, 2021

KING CITY — Mee Memorial Foundation will celebrate National Rose Month with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, June 29, to unveil the new fountain, bricks and bench area at Mee Memorial Hospital in King City. This coincides with June being National Rose Month. The ribbon cutting will take place at the Memorial Rose Garden, planted more than 50 years ago by a local man wanting to honor his wife in long-term care, and will take place at 5 p.m. The event will include presentations from Soledad and King City mayors, the Chambers of Commerce and rose garden donors. There will be light bites, a champagne toast and acoustical music throughout the event.