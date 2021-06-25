Cubs throw first combined no-hitter in franchise history
Starter Zach Davies and three relief pitchers teamed up to throw the first combined no-hitter in Chicago Cubs history in a dominant outing against the All-Star-filled Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. Davies issued five walks and four strikeouts in six hitless and scoreless innings to spark the 4-0 win Thursday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. He handed the ball off to Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin and Craig Kimbrel for the final three innings.