Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Tom Welling Says He’s Working On a ‘Smallville’ Animated Series

By ScreenCrush Staff
Posted by 
Kicker 102.5
Kicker 102.5
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The popular Superman prequel series Smallville ended its run after ten seasons and more than 210 episodes back in 2011. Since then, it’s been continued in a comic book that presented the adventures of Clark Kent during the never-made “Smallville: Season 11,” and in an appearance by two of the show’s stars, Tom Welling (Clark) and Erica Durance (Lois Lane), during the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover throughout the Arrowverse.

kkyr.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5

Texarkana, AR
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
401K+
Views
ABOUT

Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Welling
Person
Michael Rosenbaum
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Us Weekly

‘Smallville’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Tom Welling, Kristin Kreuk and More

Once upon a time in Kansas … a young Clark Kent learned how to be Superman while also juggling the difficulties of high school. Before there was the Arrowverse, there was Smallville, which premiered in October 2001 and ran for 10 seasons on the WB and later the CW. The show followed a teenage Clark (Tom Welling) in his early days as a farm-dwelling kid living with his adoptive parents Martha (Annette O’Toole) and Jonathan Kent (John Schneider).
TV SeriesComicBook

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Star Shayan Sobhian Teases Behrad's Origin Story in "This is Gus"

For the first part of its sixth season, DC's Legends of Tomorrow spent most of its time concerned with the fate of Sara Lance (Caity Lotz). After she was kidnapped by aliens in the Season 5 finale, the Legends started tracking down aliens in the timeline hoping to get information that would lead them to their beloved leader. Now that Sara is back, things are getting back to normal and in this week's upcoming episode "The is Gus" that means digging into the origin of another Legend, Shayan Sobhian's Behrad Tarazi.
TV & VideosComicBook

Phil LaMarr Suits Up as Green Lantern in Superhero Diaries Series (Exclusive)

You can't have a Green Lantern discussion without including Phill LaMarr's iconic John Stewart, who many fans came to love thanks to LaMarr's delightful portrayal in the animated Justice League and Justice League Unlimited series. Now LaMarr is actually suiting up for real, as he will reprise his role as a Lantern for the Digital Sky and Scott Zakarin created Superhero Diaries, a new superhero comedy web series that features a mix of superhero action, satire, and of course comedy. LaMarr joins a cast that includes Patrick Bristow, Don Jeanes, Hannah Kat Jones, and more, and the series debuts on YouTube July 21st. ComicBook.com had a chance to talk to LaMarr ahead of his Green Lantern return, and we've got your first look at him in costume right here!
TV & Videoskboi.com

Superman Gives Captain America an American History Lesson

Dean Cain gained a whole lot of fame when he starred in the hit 1990s television series “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.”. Cain played the dual role of the understated Clark Kent and his alter-ego Superman, with actress Teri Hatcher co-starring as Lois Lane. At the height...
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Dean Cain Comes Under Fire for Controversial Captain America Comments

Dean Cain has come under fire on Twitter following recent comments he made about the "wokeness" of Captain America in an interview earlier this week. The actor, whose recent credits include titles like Madness in the Method, Break Every Chain, and OBAMAGATE: The Movie, is best known for his role as Clark Kent on the TV series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. He may have experience in playing a superhero, but he's not too thrilled with some of the comic book industry's latest stories.
TV SeriesPosted by
geekspin

Legends of Tomorrow’s Brandon Routh may be coming back to the Arrowverse

The most recent episode of The Flash implied that Brandon Routh might be returning to the Arrowverse as Ray Palmer in the near future. In The Flash season 7, episode 16, titled P.O.W., John Diggle (David Ramsey) showed up in Central City to help Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and the rest of Team Flash in their fight against the Godspeed clones and stop the civil war that the evil speedsters have started. Diggle brought with him some cool weapons, and one of which was equipped with nanites “courtesy of Ray Palmer.”
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Away from Tom Cruise: this is what her daughter Suri looks like, at age 15

Tom Cruise He is one of the most popular Hollywood actors of his generation. He began his career in the mid-1980s and undoubtedly with the role of the airplane pilot Pete Maverick on Top Gun he won the public’s affection almost immediately. So he became a movie star with dozens of hits like the saga Mission Impossible and movies like Interview with the Vampire, Operation Valkyrie, Collateral, Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, among many others.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Will Smith Terrifies Fans After Posting Insane Pool Video from Dubai

Will Smith took to Instagram to share his latest adventure. "So I'm always in Dubai. But a friend of mine told me I had to check out this pool. There's something ... weird about it," Will Smith said as the camera panned around to show a tunnel under the water. "Deepest pool on earth. Two hundred feet deep," Will added before uttering the word: "Madness." Deep Dive Dubai is the city's newest attraction and it just opened. The pool features a sunken city for divers of all experience levels to explore. Most of the fans who saw the pool on Instagram commented that it was terrifying and anxiety triggering. You can read the comments on Will Smith's Instagram.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The 5 Most Googled Henry Cavill Questions

In this era, having dressed the suit of a superhero is synonymous with success and, those who have passed through Marvel or DC have it clear. That’s why, ever since he played Superman, Henry Cavill He immediately jumped to be known worldwide and, despite the fact that on May 5 he was fired by Warner Bros, that did not prevent him from continuing to open doors in different projects that were as much of a rage as the films in the franchise.

Comments / 0

Community Policy