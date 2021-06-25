Cancel
Race Against The Moratorium: Pressure Mounts To Get Relief Out To Renters, Landlords

By Miriam Hall, Bisnow New York City
New York’s multibillion-dollar rent relief program aimed at restabilizing renters and landlords affected by the coronavirus pandemic is closing in on its fourth week. But with over 90,000 applicants so far and lingering complaints of a burdensome application process, there are fears the program isn’t running smoothly enough to prevent a myriad of social and economic problems as rules forbidding evictions reach their end date.

www.bisnow.com
