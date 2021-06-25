Not too late to place an order for New Hampshire Jewish Food Festival

LACONIA — The 24th Annual New Hampshire Jewish Food Festival has been successful so far. The second year of the virtual festival with an expanded menu has exceeded expectations. Even with a huge demand the team was prepared, and in fact, still have most items in stock as the ordering period comes to a close on Sunday, June 27. Deli meats, pickles and bread are still available Popular items like potato latkes, knishes, and blintzes are also available, but inventories of those homemade items are starting to run low. To order, visit tbinh.org and place an order before June 27, when Temple B'nai Israel turns out the lights on the New Hampshire Jewish Food Festival store until 2022.