Loretta Lynn is known for her country classics, and now, one of her grandchildren is putting her own spin on them. Loretta Lynn's granddaughter Tayla Lynn released the album Tayla Lynn Sings Loretta Lynn earlier this year, and it's full of covers of her grandmother's hits. In a new interview with People, Tayla opened up about making the album and the struggles she experiencing getting to where she is today as a wife, mother, and country singer in her own right.