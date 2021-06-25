Gorgon City Delivers Incredible Soundscapes on ‘Olympia’
Gorgon City proves they’re at the top of their game with their latest LP, Olympia, which is full of collaborations and fresh grooves. UK and Chicago-based duo Matt Robson-Scott and Kye Gibbon, better known as Gorgon City, have been steadily rising to the top of the global house scene since their debut single “Real” thrust them into the spotlight in 2013. Today, they unveil their latest project and their most vital work to date; the 18 track masterpiece: Olympia.edmidentity.com