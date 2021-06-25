Gorgon City Delivers Incredible Soundscapes on ‘Olympia’

Every week, we tell you about an album we think you need to spend time with. This week’s album is Gorgon City’s Olympia. Every once in a while, an album will sync to the beat of your heart, and it becomes one of the soundtracks that links your present to your past. Kye Gibbon and Matt Robson-Scott of Gorgon City have long championed the timeless sound of house, and with the release of their third album Olympia, the duo uncovers a deep connection to the bare elements of house with their contemporary sound. The pair winds through the album, pressing forward with delicate stability between ensuring old listeners can hear their classic sound while exploring their own evolution as producers.