Jumping Clinic with Beezie Madden: Stirrup Placement and Hip Angle

First impression: This rider needs to work on where her stirrup is adjusted on her foot. Leg: Her stirrup placement on her foot is what we call too-far home, which is compromising her leg position. Her heel is up and she’s pinching with her knee to stay on the horse, causing her leg to slip too far back and away from her horse. She needs to move the iron so it’s on the ball of her foot, put her heel down more and grip with her calf and the back of her knee.