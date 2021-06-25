Look Back ... to no objections to a new HS in Jacksonville, 1996

June 25, 1946, in The Star: Leonard Norton, a 14-year-old junior farmer in the Williams community, thinks he will soon have a good supply of honey right in his own home. The reason is something that local agriculture folks say they’ve never seen before: a swarm of yellow Italian bees making their hive in the living room of the Norton home, between the outside and the inside wall. Leonard’s father, William A. Norton, first saw the bees settle in a tree in the front yard in April. They evidently did not like the tree, for they moved into the Norton home the next day. The Nortons don’t want to tear up the wall of their house, so it seems they’re just going to have to accept the bees as “pets.”