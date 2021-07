The world of sporty coupes is rapidly shrinking, and fans of the segment have fewer and fewer options to choose from these days. The Ford Mustang is of course a stalwart in the segment and will continue to offer V8 power for the foreseeable future, even if its chief rival – the Chevrolet Camaro – seems destined to be discontinued. Then there are the more luxurious offerings like the new 2022 BMW 2 Series coupe, which was just revealed with more subdued styling than the controversial 4 Series.