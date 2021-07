Texas Caviar is a delicious bean salsa that's typically accompanied by tortilla chips. Texas caviar was created in Texas around 1940 by Helen Corbitt, who went on to become director of food service at Neiman Marcus in Dallas, Texas. Corbitt first served the dish on New Year's Eve in Houston, then later in Austin, where it was given the name Texas Caviar (though it's also known as Cowboy Caviar).