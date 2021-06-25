Tabitha Brown Debuts Her New Spice Blend and 3 New Vegan Recipes

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. If there’s one thing we love about Lizzo it’s the fact that she is undeniably one of the industry’s biggest fashion pioneers and we’re absolutely here for it! Earlier this week, the singer took to Instagram to debut a new, unique look that had us all falling in love with the beauty all over again. Styled by Jason Rembert, makeup artist Alexx Mayo, and hairstylist Shelby Swain, the 33-year-old entertainer rocked honey blonde Bantu knots in her hair – that were perfectly symmetrical if I might add – and honey blonde brows to match. She paired the look with bright brown, orange, and yellow ombré lips and eyeshadow, a bright orange one-shouldered top, and gold hoops to match the whole aesthetic. “HOW NOW, BLONDE BROW?