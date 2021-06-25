Tabitha Brown Debuts Her New Spice Blend and 3 New Vegan Recipes
Tabitha Brown wants to spice up your life. The multi-talented vegan influencer and TikTok sensation is debuting her limited-edition spice blend along with three new easy vegan recipes to show exactly how to use it to flavor-up your meals The mix, called Sunshine All Purpose Seasoning blend, is the product of a partnership between Brown and McCormick, the spice brand. The salt-free, Caribbean-inspired spice blend has been developed to add flavor to a wide selection of recipes. Brown’s recipe blend includes Tabitha’s favorite garlic alongside allspice, turmeric, cayenne, mango, thyme, and pineapple.929nin.com