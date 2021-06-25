Cancel
Mendocino County, CA

707 Area Code Soon to Share Its Territory

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following letter was sent to the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors by the California Public Utilities Commission:. This letter is to inform you that the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) will begin the process to introduce a new area code to the area now served by the 707 area code. The 707 area code is expected to be depleted of available prefixes by December 2023. Pursuant to Federal Communications Commission policy and CPUC rules, the CPUC must adopt an area code relief plan to provide additional numbering resources. Pending approval by the CPUC, a new area code will be introduced on top of the 707 area code using the overlay method. The new area code will provide additional prefixes and new telephone numbers for customers in the 707 area.

kymkemp.com
