Project Safe Send Begins July 7

By Sarah Heinrich
kfgo.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says farmers, ranchers, pesticide dealers and applicators, government agencies and homeowners should bring any unusable pesticides to any of the 12 Project Safe Send collections in July. “Over the past 29 years, thousands of people have brought more than 5.5 million pounds of chemicals to Project Safe Send,” Goehring said. “It is a safe, simple and non-regulatory program that helps people safely and legally get rid of unusable pesticides at no charge.” The program accepts old, unusable or banned pesticides, including herbicides, insecticides, rodenticides and fungicides. Project Safe Send is funded through product registration fees paid by pesticide manufacturers.

