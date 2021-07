Our webmaster David Barber says the video from the meeting on “How to Make An Affordable Music Video That Gets Attention” is up in the Members Only section of our website. URL below. We also want to mention that COMBO Board Member Jamie Krutz was the moderator for the meeting. Jamie showed off his video skills by making slides up for our attendees to take note of the many questions that our speakers – and Jamie – would answer during the meeting. Really great information from Jamie, Nigel Dick, Dylan Owens, and Miro on ways to make a music video that won’t burn your pocketbook up including making sure you are well rehearsed, using good cameras – although iPhones work well, too, and having a killer song to back it up! If you are a dues-paying member of COMBO, you can watch the program on the “Members Only” site, along with videos of many of our other meetings. http://www.jamiekrutz.com.