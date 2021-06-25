Cancel
IN MEMORIAM: Friends Remember Johnny Hurley, Considered Hero In Olde Town Arvada Shooting

By Songwriter’s Corner
coloradomusic.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoto: Johnny Hurley [see description below article] UPDATE: It’s beginning to sound like there was actually a 4th shooter who killed Mr. Hurley by mistake. | By Conor McCue, CBSN Denver (CBS4) | Friends of Johnny Hurley, the good Samaritan killed In Monday’s Olde Town Arvada shooting, described him as a kind and intelligent man who was passionate about defending personal liberties. Though heartbroken, not one person was surprised to hear what police and witnesses say he did.

