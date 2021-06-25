Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

EVENTS: COMBO’s Next Meeting: Monday, July 25th at Illegal Pete’s on Colfax

By Songwriter’s Corner
coloradomusic.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoto: Rita Moreno (from her website) | Join us at the movies on July 10th and on Monday, July 25th at 6:00 p.m. at Illegal Pete’s on the NW corner of Colfax and Race in Denver for a casual get-together. Come meet the board members and enjoy an awesome meal of a giant burrito – or maybe a burrito bowl – or more from Illegal Pete’s varied menu. Dutch treat! But let’s meet and get to know each other and maybe discuss ideas for programs and speakers.

www.coloradomusic.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rita Moreno
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Combo#Dutch#Egot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Puerto Rico
Related
Musiccoloradomusic.org

COMBO Announcements and Calendar for This Week

It was so fun seeing COMBO member Laurie Dameron pictured in news article/video on Miller Farms benefit on CBS Channel 4 on 7/04/21. We’ve added the article so you can watch, too. See “Kudos.”. . Don’t forget COMBO’s Songwriting Contest which ends August 1st at 11:59 p.m. Put these on...
Beauty & Fashionrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Good morning! It's Monday, July 5, 2021.

Obelus [ob-uh-luh s] (noun) a mark (− or ÷) used in ancient manuscripts to point out spurious, corrupt, doubtful, or superfluous words or passages. On "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood," how was Lady Aberlin related to King Friday XIII?. A. Niece. B. Sister. C. Daughter. D. Cousin. (Answer at bottom of column) NUMBER...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Star Battled with Alzheimer’s Towards End of Show

While “The Beverly Hillbillies” remains one of classic TV’s popular shows, one of its stars was dealing with Alzheimer’s disease near its end. Raymond Bailey played banker Milburn Drysdale throughout the show’s nine-season run on CBS. According to IMDB, in some of his final scenes, there’s evidence of the disease’s advancement. Bailey reportedly wasn’t able to work anymore after 1975 in show business, according to The Life and Times of Hollywood. He only stayed in touch with one cast member, Nancy Kulp, who played his secretary, Jane Hathaway, in the series.
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Lou Diamond Phillips: Prodigal Son marked the first time I asked to have my character changed to Filipino American

Phillips, whose mother is Filipino and father is Scots-Irish and Cherokee, is best known for playing Mexican American and Native American roles. But he's only played a character of Filipino descent once before starring on the recently canceled Fox drama Prodigal Son. "I absolutely asked," Phillips says in an interview with Esquire. "He was originally written as Gil Martinez, which was fairly down the middle (ethnically). I said, 'Can we do something to make him a little bit more unique? I’m Filipino; I very rarely have ever played Filipino.' Chris Fedak (the show’s co-creator) happened to have grown up with a bunch of Filipinos. I gave them a list of, I believe, five Spanish-infused names that I also know were widely used in the Philippines, and Arroyo I actually took from (former Philippines’) president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, who gave me a lovely presidential award back in 2004 for my work with the Filipino war veterans." Has it been frustrating for Phillips not to play Filipino roles? "No," he says. "Because in many instances, that’s a false flag. I grew up as an American kid. I grew up traveling around the world on Navy bases, spending most of my time in Navy schools with multiethnic classmates. It was never an issue for me. I was shocked by the racism that I experienced when I got to college." Phillips says that he sees it as being okay that he's played Mexican-American characters like Ritchie Valens in La Bamba. "I’m not Latinx, but (La Bamba director) Louis Valdez and I did a number of interviews recently because La Bamba was put back into the movie theaters 34 years later, and once again, he was justifying his casting of me," says Phillips. "He cast the actor he thought was best for the role, and some people go, well, he’s Filipino, he’s not Mexican-American. But those same people don’t go, Esai Morales is Puerto Rican, not Mexican-American. Elizabeth Peña was Cuban, not Mexican-American. So, where do you draw the line? I happen to agree that casting Caucasian people in what are supposed to be ethnic roles is not kosher, mostly because there is an authenticity issue. But also because it’s a matter of opportunity. You cannot compare the level of opportunity that we get, you know?"
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Beverly Hillbillies’: What Was the Show’s Original Name?

Wait a minute. “The Beverly Hillbillies” wasn’t the show’s original name? Well doggies, as Uncle Jed might say. What was it?. According to an article from The Life and Times of Hollywood, it was originally going to be called “The Hillbillies of Beverly Hills.” That title, though, was only used in the show’s pilot that was titled “The Clampetts Strike Oil.”
Moviesoklahoman.com

Kristin Chenoweth stars in new musical comedy 'Schmigadoon!' streaming soon on Apple TV+

As Broadway warms up for its eagerly awaited return in September, fans of musical theater might want to consider a jaunt to "Schmigadoon!," thanks to the magic of streaming. "When I got the call about this, I just laughed my butt off," said Kristin Chenoweth, one of the stars of the musical-comedy series, premiering July 16 on the Apple TV+ streaming service.
TV & Videoswciu.com

SEE WHAT'S NEXT FOR THE 'ALL AMERICAN' SERIES MONDAY AT 7P

Catch an all-new All American Monday at 7P. Ready to get out of town for a few days, Spencer, Olivia, Jordan and Simone decide to visit Simone’s aunt’s Amara’at her HBCU in Atlanta where she is a journalism professor. The group is relishing in campus life, but it also is giving Simone and Olivia a different perspective they weren’t expecting. While enjoying herself, Simone has a run in with a star baseball athlete named Damon, who she learns has his own reasons for being on campus.
California StateThe Drum

Smartwater taps SNL’s Pete Davidson for post-July 4 hydration campaign

Bottled water brand Smartwater has teamed with Saturday Night Live darling Pete Davidson to bring much-needed post-Independence Day hydration to Americans everywhere – beginning with two events in New York and California. Vapor-distilled water brand Glacéau Smartwater today unveiled a new omnichannel campaign in conjunction with comedian, SNL star, writer...
Entertainmentpraisebaltimore.com

Chanel Haynes-Shwartz of Trinitee 5:7 Plays Tina Turner in the Musical On The West In The UK

The hit production of TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL will re-open at the Aldwych Theatre on 28 July 2021 following over a year of shutdown across the West End in the UK. Gospel sensation Chanel Haynes-Shwartz of Trin-i-tee 5:7 plays the role of Tina Turner. Since a teenager, her biggest musical inspiration has been Tina Turner. In an interview with the founder of the now defunct, GospoCentric Records, Vickie Mack Lataillade, Chanel shared how she would manifest playing the role of Tina Turner. She auditioned for the Broadway musical and didn’t get the part. So, when she heard of the London auditions, she made preparations to audition there. Now she is a part of the major ensemble cast, hand picked by the legendary, Tina Turner.
Torrance, CAPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Beverly Hillbillies’: When and How Did Jed Clampett Actor Buddy Ebsen Die?

From movies to television, “The Beverly Hillbillies” star Buddy Ebsen had quite a life. He remained a star even up to his death. Ebsen died on July 6, 2003, at 95 years old. He died of respiratory failure at Torrance Memorial Medical Center in Torrance, Calif. Just a month earlier, according to a CBS News story, Ebsen had been admitted to the hospital for an undisclosed illness.
Religioncoloradomusic.org

You’re Invited to the Un-masked Victory Tour! Christian Music Show

Innervision and Deangelo T Presents a Christian contemporary concert on Saturday, July 10th from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at 12445 East Mississippi Ave., Aurora, CO 80012. Featuring Alfonso, Kwan Mathis, Sweet G, Dewade Gold, Deangelo T, and Roland Graham/Soldiers for Christ. Come out and join us for a family friendly...
Paterson, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Meet Jonte Drew, Art 14C’s next resident artist

Beginning Thursday, July 1, Jonte Drew, a native of Paterson, is Art Fair 14C’s inaugural resident artist. Art Fair 14C is a visual arts initiative of Art House Productions, and its previous residency, for an artist with a disability, was filled by Danielle Scott. Drew recently completed his Master of...
Houston, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Fajita Pete's now open in Clear Lake

Fajita Pete’s opened a Clear Lake location in late June. The restaurant is located at 16809 El Camino Real, Ste. A, Houston, near the H-E-B. Fajita Pete’s, which first opened in 2008, offers and delivers handmade fajitas and other Mexican cuisine. The business has several locations across Houston alone and opened a League City location in December 2019. www.fajitapetes.com.
Entertainmentdcmetrotheaterarts.com

Nicolas King looks back at the past year in ‘Hindsight is 2020’ at The Green Room 42

Since the age of four, the prodigious Nicolas King has been performing, with appearances in three Broadway shows (Beauty and the Beast, A Thousand Clowns opposite Tom Selleck, and Hollywood Arms directed by Hal Prince) before turning twelve. From 2002-12, he was on the road as the opening act for his Godmother and mentor Liza Minnelli, and has been the recipient of multiple awards for his outstanding cabaret performances.

Comments / 0

Community Policy