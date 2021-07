Accomplishments: Thomas was named the Savannah Morning News Football Offensive Player of the Year, but his contributions came in all three aspects of the game. He had 35 receptions for for 693 yards and seven scores and rushed for 651 yards and 14 touchdowns. He returned a pair of kickoffs for touchdowns, and he had 73 tackles as a defensive back, returning two of his five interceptions for scores as he amassed 25 touchdowns on the year for a squad that reached the GHSA Class 4A semifinals. Thomas, also a star outfielder with the Cadets baseball team who has committed to play baseball at Georgia, was named the Savannah Quarterback Club’s Offensive Player of the Year and shared the Finocchiaro Award with Spencer Robicheaux of Savannah Christian as the top player in Savannah.