Too much power in this scenario. Especially, considering that whatever power they get is still far below that of the P5s. Rarely would a G5 team get past the first round of the playoffs because they will be the lower seeds and playing the high seeds (ie.. Ohio St., Alabama, Clemson etc). With the advantages that the P5 schools already have, I don't think I will worry about the amount of power the G5 would receive by having their champions included in the playoff. Nothing wrong with throwing the G5 teams a bone, especially when they are already restricted to their own inferior fenced in yard. And if some schools were able to leverage this into improving their programs, that would be all the better for college football which is already too top heavy and in need a more parity. Even then the parity would not impact the elite of college football.