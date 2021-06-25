Cancel
A Family Affair: Embracing all kinds of love is healthier

By Jacob Priest
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the beginning of this year, I got a phone call from my youngest sister. She called and said, “I started dating someone — and she’s a girl.”. I grew up Mormon and I was taught that being gay was a sin. When I was a teenager in 1995, the leader of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Gordon Hinckley, made a proclamation that same-sex marriage would “bring upon individuals, communities, and nations the calamities foretold by ancient and modern prophets.”

