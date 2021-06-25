Cancel
Which Van Gogh Should You Go to With Kids?

By Jody Mercier
mommypoppins.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVincent Van Gogh is having a New York moment with a pair of "immersive" larger-than-life art exhibits dedicated to the Dutch master. It's hard to walk down the street or hail a cab without being confronted with an ad touting the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit or Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience. Whether you're a long-time fan or intrigued by the promise of being shrouded in Sunflowers or The Starry Night, which Van Gogh should you go to, and what's the difference between the dueling displays?

