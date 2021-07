Stocks and broths are one of the oldest forms of cooking. They enabled ancient humans to maximize the yield of animal proteins and vegetables by simmering them in water, effectively extracting nutrients that would ordinarily be unavailable through simpler forms of cooking. Anthropology and food chemistry aside, stocks and broths are satisfying to consume because they are warm and taste complex. This recipe will describe how to prepare beef stock. It’s perfect for French onion soup or as a base for other soups. Many of the techniques used here are transferable to what you’d need to know to make chicken, vegetable or seafood stock (and countless others). This recipe yields about 5 quarts of stock, but feel free to customize the recipe or freeze your leftovers!