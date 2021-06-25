teaches and teachers

More than 200 golfers gathered at the bays at Topgolf Katy for Tee Up Fore TEACH. The event raised more than $318,000 for the nonprofit To Educate All Children (TEACH). Event chairs Phyllis and Cornel Williams and honorary chair Chuck Jenness were thrilled. It was the organization’s first in-person event in over a year. Guests browsed the silent auction and raffle and practiced their swings. Top prizes went to the team from Opportune LLP and team Red Hot For TEACH, captained by Rosemary Schatzman. Proceeds will help 1,000 educators at 20 HISD partner schools reach over 12,000 students. Pictured are (from left) Roslyn Bazzelle, Rosemary Schatzman, Gayla Gardner, and Mary Whalley.