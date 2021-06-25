Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Donald Rumsfeld

teaches and teachers

By david renton
violinist.com
 15 days ago

For some reason quite unknown to me I have started taking golf lessons. I am struck by how similar many aspects of golf tuition are to those I have endured. over the past 30 years of violin lessons. My Golf teacher is absolutely insistent on. me observing a number of...

www.violinist.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Rumsfeld
Related
EducationWesterly Sun

Letter: Any teacher teaching CRT should be fired

In response to Mr. David Madden’s letter to the editor titled, “Critical race theory seeks to call out racism,” dated June 21, Mr. Madden’s diatribe is a blatant misrepresentation of the truth and avoids explaining the true objective of CRT training. Every parent with children in schools that includes critical...
Golfthebuzzmagazines.com

Top-notch fun for TEACH

More than 200 golfers gathered at the bays at Topgolf Katy for Tee Up Fore TEACH. The event raised more than $318,000 for the nonprofit To Educate All Children (TEACH). Event chairs Phyllis and Cornel Williams and honorary chair Chuck Jenness were thrilled. It was the organization’s first in-person event in over a year. Guests browsed the silent auction and raffle and practiced their swings. Top prizes went to the team from Opportune LLP and team Red Hot For TEACH, captained by Rosemary Schatzman. Proceeds will help 1,000 educators at 20 HISD partner schools reach over 12,000 students. Pictured are (from left) Roslyn Bazzelle, Rosemary Schatzman, Gayla Gardner, and Mary Whalley.
ScienceThe Post and Courier

Teacher to Parent: Every teaching day is valuable

For the last month of school, my child’s teacher didn’t assign any work. When I asked about there being no grades, he said the last few weeks were difficult because with testing and non-instructional activities, there just wasn’t time. Is it okay to throw away the last few weeks of school like this?
Kidsmycitymag.com

Teach Your Children Well

The iconic 1969 hit by Crosby, Stills & Nash could never be more applicable than it is today. The song’s lyrics can be especially applied when speaking of finances – passing on the lessons you’ve learned and teaching kids to make the right decisions that will allow them to achieve their dreams. July 7 is designated as national “Take Your Daughter for a Walk” Day. While I think that the “national day of” thing has started to get a little out of hand, this one strikes straight to my heart as the father of two daughters (Jaren and Jade) who are 17 and 15 years old. This week, the elder is moving to Nashville to chase her dream of being a Christian music artist!
Fresno, CAfresnostatenews.com

Mini-summer institute helps teachers expand skill set in teaching writing

Fresno State’s San Joaquin Valley Writing Project is hosting a 30-hour workshop for teachers to increase their skills in teaching writing. The workshop is open to all educators and administrators in grades pre-K to adult. Participants will review the California Common Core State Standards for writing and recent research related to writing instruction, dig deep into genres, explore ways to build writing fluency in the classroom, write extensively, and provide helpful feedback on each other’s writing in small response groups. The virtual workshop is from.
ScienceAppalachian News-Express

Teach critical thinking, not CRT

History is history and we can’t change that. What we can change is including the painful facts of history so that history doesn’t repeat itself. But in today’s polarized political climate, even the teaching of history is divisive. Teachers are being forced to teach what is called Critical Race Theory...
Auburn, ALauburn.edu

Honor Your Teaching

The Honors College is now offering an exciting, one-day intensive course (re)design academy intended to provide interested faculty members with the opportunity to hear from the unit’s leadership, current faculty and students, and other on-campus partners about the Honors College curriculum. Participants will learn about best practices in honors education and the logistics of the course proposal process. Faculty participants will also work in teams with faculty developers to begin designing a new, or re-designing an existing, honors course.
EducationWestern Queens Gazette

Teacher In Addabbo’s District Wins Flag Award For Teaching Excellence

State Senator Joseph P. Addabbo, Jr. presented a citation of recognition to a local teacher from P.S. 232 in Lindenwood who recently won the FLAG Award for Teaching Excellence, one of the highest awards in education. Cheryl Rizzo, an English Language Arts middle school teacher at P.S. 232, was nominated...
Phoenix, AZgcu.edu

Teaching Tuesday: Secrets of Being a Smart Teacher Leader

Have you ever wondered how a smart teacher leader cultivates natural abilities to lead? How do effective teacher leaders manage to lead their classrooms? A common trait among these individuals is a continual reflection on their beliefs and actions. The practice of reflection on how you are learning, leading and serving can take many forms.
Collegesviolinist.com

Approaching Pre-college

We are looking at the next step for our daughter. We would be applying for pre college Fall 2022. Most of the programs are long commutes 4-6 hrs. Each way, with the exception of one that’s about 1.5. One is a boarding school situation. Any thoughts or recent experiences with...
Aurora, COsentinelcolorado.com

LETTER: I’m an Aurora teacher, and I teach history, not propaganda

EDITOR: I have been an educator for 10 years, I have an MA in history, and I teach 11th and 12th graders in various forms of history courses. These courses cannot be taught without teaching about race, class, gender, and oppression; that is the crux of a history class. To teach history without naming the oppressor and the oppressed is to outright lie.

Comments / 0

Community Policy