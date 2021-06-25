teaches and teachers

The iconic 1969 hit by Crosby, Stills & Nash could never be more applicable than it is today. The song’s lyrics can be especially applied when speaking of finances – passing on the lessons you’ve learned and teaching kids to make the right decisions that will allow them to achieve their dreams. July 7 is designated as national “Take Your Daughter for a Walk” Day. While I think that the “national day of” thing has started to get a little out of hand, this one strikes straight to my heart as the father of two daughters (Jaren and Jade) who are 17 and 15 years old. This week, the elder is moving to Nashville to chase her dream of being a Christian music artist!