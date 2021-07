Smithfield – Sherrell Leroy Rackley, age 82, passed away at his home in Smithfield on June 23, 2021. He was born in Sampson County on October 13, 1938 to the late Lawrence and Lillie Strickland Rackley. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by son, Jerry Rackley; brother, Shelton Rackley; brother-in-law, Milton Elks; and sister-in-law, Faye Strickland.