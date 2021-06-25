Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

You can test drive T-Mobile’s network for free

By Tyler Lee
Phandroid
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeaving your old carrier and switching to a new one can be a daunting and scary process. This is because you’re not sure if your new carrier will provide you with good service or coverage, and by then it might be too late to switch back, especially if you signed a contract with them.

phandroid.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Mobile#Test Drive#T Mobile#Tmonews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Trade In Your Old Phone For A OnePlus Nord N200 5G At T-Mobile

OnePlus is riding high with the launch of the newest member of the Nord family, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G. Although the naming looks off, it is a decent smartphone with some pretty good specs. Now, to get OnePlus Nord N200 5G into more people’s hands, OnePlus has partnered with...
Cell Phonesmoneytalksnews.com

4 Ways to Save on Your Cellphone Plan During Retirement

As you budget for retirement, it’s important to take advantage of every deal you can find. Thankfully, the wireless world is full of deals that cater to the retirement-age community. Here are some ways that you can cut costs on your cellphone bill and save more money for traveling and...
SoftwarePhone Arena

AT&T to move its 5G mobile network to Microsoft's Azure cloud

Microsoft and AT&T announced they inked a deal to provide the carrier with increased productivity and cost-efficiency of its 5G network services. Under the new partnership, AT&T will move its 5G mobile network to the Microsoft Azure cloud, while the Redmond-based company will gain access to the carrier's intellectual property and technical expertise to grow Azure for Operators, its top-tier telecom offering.
Cell Phonesiclarified.com

T-Mobile Lets iPhone Users Try Out Its Network Free for 30 Days Via eSIM

T-Mobile is letting iPhone users try out its network free for 30 days via an eSIM. The T-Mobile Network Test Drive app is an iOS only based app that gives potential customers using a compatible unlocked iPhone the option to test our amazing network out before joining. T-Mobile Network Test Drive offers you up to 30 days or 30GB of high-speed data along with unlimited talk and text for free, all while keeping your current carrier and phone number. This gives you the ability to try our network on your iPhone, risk free.
Cell Phonesthefastmode.com

Rakuten Mobile Deploys Cisco's Segment Routing & Routed Optical Networking

Cisco and Rakuten Mobile last week announced a major milestone for Rakuten Mobile’s network infrastructure in support of efforts to build a better, more inclusive internet for the future. Rakuten Mobile operates the world first’s fully cloud-native mobile network. It launched 4G service in Japan in April 2020, and launched...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Mashed

The Truth About T-Mobile's 5G-Inspired Gin

Some strange spirits have hit the market over the years. Gems range from Cinnamon Churro Vodka and Smoked Salmon Vodka, all the way to Unicorn Tears Gin and a gin made from ants. These quirky liquors now stand in good company with a gin that embodies the power and range of a 5G network. According to Food & Wine, T-Mobile has released a signature gin as a victory lap, as they cover America with a 5G network earlier than planned. The promotional gin — which takes its name from T-Mobile's wireless service — has already hit store shelves alongside an alcohol-free ginger beer dubbed "5Ginger Beer."
Cell PhonesLight Reading

T-Mobile's 5G to connect drivers with remote-controlled cars in Vegas

T-Mobile said it's speedy 5G network will underpin a new commercial service launching later this year that will feature motorists remotely piloting driverless cars around Las Vegas. The offering may help to shed light on two critical elements still mostly missing in the global telecom industry's ongoing shift to 5G: How the technology might support new, never-before-seen services, and how operators might make money from those services.
ComputersTidbits

#1569: T-Mobile Network Test Drive with eSIM, App Store white paper, best Mac site-specific browsers, OS public betas

For those champing at the bit to try Apple’s forthcoming operating systems, Apple has now released betas of macOS 12 Monterey, iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15. Apple has also been waging a public relations battle to defend its App Store policies against pressure from the US Congress and Federal Trade Commission—Glenn Fleishman examines Apple’s claims in a recently released white paper. Considering switching your iPhone to T-Mobile? The company has made a tryout easier with its Network Test Drive program, which leverages the eSIM capabilities of recent iPhones to let you use its 5G network side-by-side with your current carrier. Finally, if you find working in Google Docs awkward because of how its tabs get lost in your Web browser, Adam Engst is here to help with a comparison of numerous site-specific browsers for the Mac. Notable Mac app releases this week include Fantastical 3.4.1, Pixelmator Pro 2.1, VLC Media Player 3.0.16, and Carbon Copy Cloner 6.0.2.
Cell Phonestmonews.com

T-Mobile: Now 100% compliant with FCC’s STIR/SHAKEN protocols

T-Mobile has completed its implementation of the Federal Communications Commission’s STIR/SHAKEN protocols. And along with its completion, the Un-Carrier has filed for a certification of completion. Once it obtains the certification, T-Mobile promises that all calls coming from its network are 100% compliant with the FCC’s Robocall Mitigation Database. Apart...
Computershowtogeek.com

What Is Network Congestion, and How Can You Work Around It?

Congestion is never good. Whether it’s on the roads, in your lungs, or plaguing your home’s internet connection, it’s best eliminated. Here’s what you need to know about network congestion and what you can do to deal with it. What Is Network Congestion?. Put simply, network congestion involves too many...
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Forbes

T-Mobile And Halo Team Up To Launch 5G Semi-AV Taxi Service

This week, Halo Launched its driverless car service in Las Vegas, Nevada, one of the first forms of semi-Autonomous vehicle services to launch. With the help of T-Mobile and its nationwide 5G network, Halo will begin driving on Las Vegas' public roads earlier this year. I have said in other blogs that I believe Autonomous Vehicles (AVs) will be one of the most impactful, paradigm-shifting innovations we'll see in our lifetimes. For it to happen, we must see scalability.
TechnologyCarscoops

Halo Launches New Rideshare Service With Remote-Operated Drone Cars

Halo, a rideshare company working with T-Mobile, launched today promising to offer users a driverless electric car service. Sort of. Someone will be driving Halo cars at all times, but when your car gets to you, it won’t have a driver behind the wheel. That’s because (at first, anyway) someone will be driving the car remotely, essentially using a sim-racing setup. That remote operator will then hand the controls over to the user, who drives the car to their destination.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

The best Boost Mobile deals: Save 49% on the 5GB plan, and more

If you want to switch to a contract-free prepaid carrier in the US, Boost Mobile is one of the best options around. It has a wide range of premium and affordable smartphones available and provides quite a few deals on devices and plans. The Sprint and T-Mobile merger has resulted in one major change for the best Boost Mobile deals — the MVNO is now part of Dish Network.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Save a whopping $350 on the unlocked Pixel 4 at Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The two-year-old Pixel 4 is massively discounted at Amazon, so if you're in the market for a Google smartphone, you could potentially save $350 when you buy one. The phone comes unlocked, so it's compatible with many US carriers, including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, U.S. Cellular, Boost Mobile, Cricket Wireless, Metro by T-Mobile, and Google Fi.

Comments / 2

Community Policy