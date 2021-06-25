Cancel
Warm Springs, OR

KWSO News for Fri., Jun. 25, 2021

By sue.matters
kwso.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLate yesterday – Highway 26 was closed for a time between mileposts 103 and 110, due to wildfire. Warm Springs Fire Management posted that the “Lower Deck Fire” burned an estimated 600 plus acres. The fire apparently started at the old mill site in several old log decks that spontaneously combusted. That sparked several small fires in the area. One of the eastern most fires spotted across the Deschutes River and climbed up a ridge of the canyon. Fire spread both north and south. Air support of several water dropping helicopters and fire retardant air tankers helped slow the north flank of the fire. Crews were on site through the night to monitor containment lines and deal with hot spots.

