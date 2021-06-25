Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

UPDATED: "We are ready": Oregon Will Reopen No Later Than June 30, Governor Brown Announces

By Isabella Garcia
The Portland Mercury
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon will lift almost all remaining COVID-19 safety restrictions no later than June 30. Join Third Angle New Music for this thrilling new music outdoor mini-festival at Topaz Farm. Governor Kate Brown signed an executive order Friday that will remove mask, physical distancing, and building capacity guidelines when the number...

www.portlandmercury.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Topaz Farm#Covid#Black Oregonians#Black Latinx#Indigenous#Oha#Asian#Pacific Islander#Tribal#Malheur#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
FEMA
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Public Health
Related
Oregon Stateklcc.org

Oregon Governor Declares Wildfire Emergency

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency aimed at improving response to active and imminent wildfires across the state, and has invoked the state’s Emergency Conflagration Act late Wednesday morning to aid in response to a growing fire east of Mount Hood. These steps comes after a...
Oregon Statethechronicleonline.com

Oregon Reopens: Masks are off, doors are open

As Gov. Kate Brown's executive order reopening the state's economy takes effect today, The Chronicle is reaching out to local businesses and others to see if it is full steam ahead, or if they are continuing COVID-19 health and safety policies. Signs detailing the restrictions and limiting public access have...
Oregon StateKXL

Watch Live: Governor Marks Reopening Of Oregon With A Celebration

Portland, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown joined by members of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde to hold a Reopening Oregon event. The Governors office sent out the following information about today’s event. Tribal Blessing: Steve Bobb Sr., Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde. Opening Remarks and Moment of Silence:...
Oregon Stateoregontoday.net

Vaccinations in Oregon, June 28

Friday, OHA reported that 16,171 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 5,173 doses were administered on June 24 and 10,998 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on June 24. The seven-day running average is now 9,197 doses per day. Oregon has now administered 2,460,273 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,724,910 first and second doses of Moderna and 165,523 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Friday, 2,371,952 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,131,952 have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 31,264. A daily countdown can be found on the OHA vaccinations page. Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS). To date, 2,946,825 doses of Pfizer, 2,226,140 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon. These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Thursday.
Oregon StateThe Portland Mercury

Oregon Officials, Community Members Reflect on Pandemic As Oregon Reopens

Four hundred and 89 days after the first COVID-19 case was discovered in Oregon, the state is officially reopening. As of today, almost all COVID safety precautions—including masks, physical distancing, and capacity limits—have been lifted across the state. Governor Kate Brown hosted a reopening event at Providence Park to celebrate...
Oregon Statebizjournals

Five Things for Wednesday, including Oregon reopening and executive announcements

Good morning. Here are Five Things for Wednesday. One year and three months later, Covid-related restrictions are gone. Last week, Gov. Kate Brown said restrictions would be gone by June 30 even if the state falls short of its goal of vaccinating 70% of adult residents. As of Tuesday, it was 19,083 people away from the goal, but the state is opening nonetheless.
Politicswsgw.com

Transcript: Governor Kate Brown on “Face the Nation”

The following is a transcript of an interview with Oregon Governor Kate Brown that aired on Sunday, July 4, 2021, on “Face the Nation.”. ED O’KEEFE: We want to move next to Oregon, which is starting to subside from record heat, but each day we’re learning more deaths are being linked to it. In Oregon alone, at least 95 people have died. Democratic Governor Kate Brown joins us from Portland with the latest this morning. Governor, climate scientists have long said events like this hot streak you just had are likely to be more frequent, more intense and last longer in the future. If that’s the case, how should residents in your state and across the Pacific Northwest be preparing for that? For example, if there’s somebody that doesn’t have an air conditioner, should they be going out and getting one right now?
Yamhill County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Kulla announces run for governor

Yamhill County commissioner launches campaign promising to bring people together. The first Democrat to announce his candidacy for Oregon governor has emerged: Yamhill County commissioner Casey Kulla. A farmer in Yamhill County since 2006 and member of the Board of Commissioners since 2018, Kulla is seeking the governor's office in...
Oregon StateEast Oregonian

Oregon governor: Heat death toll ‘absolutely unacceptable’

PORTLAND — A Pacific Northwest heat wave has killed nearly 100 people in Oregon alone, a number that state’s governor called “absolutely unacceptable.”. “Following events like this we always do reviews and see what we can do better next time,” Democratic Gov. Kate Brown said Sunday, July 4, on “Face the Nation” on CBS. Shortly after Brown’s appearance on the national program, Multnomah County officials revised their estimate of heat-related deaths to 64, boosting the state’s total to 99.
Colorado Statecolorado.gov

Governor Polis Announces Final Colorado Comeback Cash $1 Million, Scholarship Winners & Provides Update on State’s Vaccination Efforts

DENVER - Today, Governor Polis provided an update on Colorado’s vaccination efforts. “Everyone who got vaccinated is a winner, and we hope that there are even more winners protected from the deadly virus in the coming days with the free, safe, effective vaccine. Colorado has made strong progress in the fight against COVID-19. Across our state, more than 70% of Coloradans have rolled up their sleeves to receive the lifesaving, free, and completely safe COVID-19 vaccine,” said Governor Polis. “ For five Coloradans, doing their part gave them the opportunity to win $1 million. And for our youngest Coloradans ages 12 to 17, being brave and getting the vaccine resulted in 25 students receiving a $50,0000 scholarship. You have nothing to lose by getting the vaccine, only so much to win including protecting yourself, your loved ones, and your community from this awful virus. We need every Coloradan to step up and get this incredibly effective vaccine.”
Oregon StateKPVI Newschannel 6

Oregon reopens to state of emergency as wildfires heat up

(The Center Square) – Hours after its full reopening, Oregon is now in another state of emergency, as a 10,000-acre fire rips through its northern plains. Gov. Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act Wednesday morning in response to the Wrentham Market Fire that began in Wasco County on Tuesday night. It grants the Oregon State Fire Marshal the power to redeploy firefighters from around the state to fight the blaze.
Oregon StateKXL

Oregon Reopens Its Economy

Portland, Ore. — It’s the day Oregonians have been waiting for since March 23, 2020. All state COVID-19 risk levels and mandates have been lifted. Last week, Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced she would sign an executive order dropping mask and social distancing mandates when the state reaches 70% vaccination level or June 30th. As of June 29th, the state was just under that vaccination level. However, the mandates are still being dropped today.
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

OSU Extension reopens Oregon City office

The full campus will open July 12 with services up and running at full capacity after 16 months of closure. The Oregon State University Extension Service in Clackamas County will fully open its Oregon City office to the public July 12. The reopening comes after Gov. Kate Brown lifted all...
Oregon Statebizjournals

Winner of Oregon's $1M Covid vaccination lottery is announced

Chloe Zinda, a student at Oregon State University, thought the recent text message saying she had won $1 million must be a scam. In fact, it was not a cruel joke. Gov. Kate Brown on Friday announced that Zinda, who is from McMinnville, won the state's $1 million jackpot as part of the Take Your Shot Oregon campaign.
Portland, ORtillamookcountypioneer.net

Governor Thanks Oregonians for Dedication, Service at Reopening Celebration Today, June 30th

All remaining COVID-19 health and safety restrictions lifted in Oregon as of today. (Portland, OR) — Governor Kate Brown today thanked Oregonians for their dedication and service throughout the COVID-19 pandemic at a reopening celebration at Providence Park in Portland. The event commemorated the lifting of all remaining COVID-19 health and safety restrictions in Oregon, effective at 12:01 a.m. today. Attendees of the celebration included health care workers, frontline employees, personnel from state agencies critical to COVID-19 response, state and county leaders, Tribal leaders, Oregon National Guard members, housing advocates, farmworkers, educators, and nonprofit volunteers.
Oregon Statekezi.com

Oregon reopens, ending most statewide coronavirus restrictions

SALEM, Ore. – Most coronavirus restrictions in Oregon lifted Wednesday after Gov. Kate Brown announced last week the state would reopen no later than June 30. Brown signed a recovery-focused executive order on Friday which lifted all remaining COVID-19 health and safety restrictions either when 70% of eligible residents had received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or on Wednesday, June 30, whichever was to come first.

Comments / 0

Community Policy