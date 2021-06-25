UPDATED: "We are ready": Oregon Will Reopen No Later Than June 30, Governor Brown Announces

Friday, OHA reported that 16,171 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 5,173 doses were administered on June 24 and 10,998 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on June 24. The seven-day running average is now 9,197 doses per day. Oregon has now administered 2,460,273 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,724,910 first and second doses of Moderna and 165,523 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Friday, 2,371,952 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,131,952 have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 31,264. A daily countdown can be found on the OHA vaccinations page. Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS). To date, 2,946,825 doses of Pfizer, 2,226,140 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon. These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Thursday.