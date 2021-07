Katheryn Luella Shook, 93, of Decatur, died June 23, 2021, in Siloam Springs. She was born on Dec. 20, 1927, in Decatur, to Flay Miller and Emma Trook Miller. She graduated from Decatur High School and then the University of Arkansas, where she earned her bachelor's degree in education. She worked as a school teacher for 38 years, serving in Sulphur Springs, Gravette and Decatur. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Decatur.