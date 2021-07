A bug that prevents sniper rifle sights from glinting in the distance has returned in Call of Duty Season 4, giving snipers a significant advantage. Sniper rifles are already incredibly powerful in Warzone as they give players the most range of any weapon in the game. At short and mid range any weapon can get the job done with a little bit of luck, but long-range is exclusively the domain of the sniper rifle. The glinting effect is a vital balancing mechanic, as it gives players a heads up before they're shot from leagues away. It also clues them into the location of their assailant.