Belmont Executive Learning Network Hosts Ketch Secor for Discussion on Diversity’s Place ‘In the Circle’
Belmont's Executive Learning Networks hosted Ketch Secor, lead for Old Crow Medicine Show, on June 22 to discuss his TEDxNashville presentation "Will the Circle be Unbroken" as well as diversity, equity and pulling out a chair of inclusion. Secor co-authored the Grammy Award Winning song 'Wagon Wheel' with Bob Dylan, and, in 2014, launched Episcopal School of Nashville in the East Nashville Area.