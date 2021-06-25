Cancel
Press Release: Norton Praises Funding for St. Elizabeths DHS Consolidation Project in Spending Bill Passed in Subcommittee

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) praised the fiscal year 2022 Financial Services and General Government Appropriations bill, which passed out of the Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee yesterday, for providing $254 million to the General Services Administration for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) consolidation project at the St. Elizabeths West Campus in Ward 8 in the District of Columbia.

