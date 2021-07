Mass bird deaths are back in the news, but this time they're not in flight and suddenly dropping out of the sky because of "sudden onset bird flu" (remember that one as an explanation for geese in Idaho falling from the sky?) Then there was that strange incident in New Mexico of a few months ago, which is still unexplained. The difference this time is that there appear to be more than one species of bird involved, and the phenomenon is not localized, but rather, in several US states according to the following versions of the story (and thank you to all of you who spotted this story and sent it to me):