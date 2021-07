STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO – Less than two miles from the base of Mount Werner, this one-of-a-kind 57+ acre property sits on its own promontory with jaw-dropping views that focus on the famed Steamboat Ski Area. All of this space and privacy is within five minutes of Old Town Steamboat, the Steamboat Ski Area parking lot, the Tennis Center at Steamboat, three golf courses and world-class fishing.