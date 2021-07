Americans who have recently set foot in an airport or a train station probably felt like they were stepping back in time. Although the pandemic is subsiding and masks are no longer required in most settings, those who wish to board a plane or a train are still being forced to wear masks – even if they are fully vaccinated. Passengers are being instructed to keep their masks on even while eating and drinking – “between bites and sips” – as if doing so would actually stop the virus from spreading. Those who refuse to comply risk losing their seats, being denied service in the future and even being fined. Americans are getting fed up with these overbearing rules that have no basis in scientific fact.