One of the slyer jokes in "No Sudden Move," Steven Soderbergh's smart, insouciantly twisty thriller set in 1954 Detroit, is how little some of its characters know about cars. The plot hinges on a document coveted by some of the city's biggest auto manufacturers, but the various lowlifes hired to steal it are, with one notable exception, happily ignorant of its contents. At one point a gangster mistakes a Cadillac convertible for a catalytic converter, a mistake he'll pay for symbolically when two men shove him into the trunk of a vintage Hudson. (This moment could be a nod to "Goodfellas" — the gangster in question is played by Ray Liotta — or to Soderbergh's 1998 Detroit-set classic, "Out of Sight.")