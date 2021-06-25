Cancel
Justice Department to sue Georgia over voting rights law

By Alexander Mallin, ABC News
westerniowatoday.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WASHINGTON) — Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday that the Justice Department is filing suit against the state of Georgia over its recently-passed voting law. Garland had signaled just last week that the department’s Civil Rights Division would be taking a more aggressive stance against efforts to curb voting rights and voter access, saying in a speech that over the next 30 days he would seek to double the number of staff who handle voting rights protections.

