GENE SIMMONS: Why Now Is The Right Time For KISS To Retire From Touring

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new interview with Alicia Vitarelli of Philadelphia's 6 ABC Action News, KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons was asked to confirm that "End Of The Road" is, in fact, the band's last-ever tour. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It is. And I'll tell you why. I'm 71, although I'm in great shape. The hand doesn't shake. I never got high or drunk in my life. I never smoked cigarettes; I never did anything of that… So, we're in great shape and we can't wait to get out there and do what we do. But there is such a thing as getting off the stage while the getting's good.

Mansfield, MAwfav951.com

Gene Simmons Won’t Let Kiss Become A Past-His-Prime Muhammad Ali

Gene Simmons says that Kiss has decided to truly go out on top — rather than carry on and scale back their show due to their age. Simmons, who's now 71 — and Paul Stanley, who's 69 — will kick off the next leg of Kiss' farewell tour on August 18th at Mansfield, Massachusetts' Xfinity Center.
MusicBillboard

Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley Go Back to the Beginning in Sneak Peek of A&E's 'Biography: KISStory': Exclusive

KISS co-founders Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley go all the way back to the beginning in a preview clip of the upcoming A&E Biography: Kisstory special, which will air in two parts on June 27 and 28 (9-11 p.m. ET). In the exclusive preview shared with Billboard, the greasepaint rockers take a field trip to the famed Electric Lady Studios in New York's Greenwich Village to reminisce about their first attempts to make music together.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

PAUL STANLEY Says KISS Can Continue Without Him And GENE SIMMONS In It: The Band Is 'Bigger Than Any Member'

Paul Stanley has once again said that he believes KISS can carry on without any original members. More than two years ago, the legendary rockers launched their second farewell tour, dubbed "End Of The Road", which is now scheduled to end sometime in 2022. Joining founding members Stanley and Gene Simmons in the band's current lineup are Tommy Thayer on guitar and Eric Singer on drums. Thayer and Singer are replacements for original members Ace Frehley and Peter Criss, respectively.
Books & LiteratureBLABBERMOUTH.NET

SAMMY HAGAR: 'I Apologize From The Bottom Of My Heart For Exposing EDDIE VAN HALEN's Dark Side' In My Book

In a new interview with Brazil's "Inside With Paulo Baron" Internet show, Sammy Hagar was asked if there were any things that he left out of his 2011 autobiography "Red: My Uncensored Life In Rock", that he thinks he should have put it or any stories that he included that he later wished he hadn't. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Oh, yeah. I forgot so many really fun little things, and every now and then I'll wake up in the morning and have a dream and I'll wake up and it makes me remember something in the childhood, and I think, 'Oh, I should have put that in the book. But the fucking book would have been this big. [Holds hands wide apart.]'"
MusicPosted by
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Gene Simmons: Fans ‘Loved’ Fire-Breathing Fail at First Kiss Show

Gene Simmons said fans had “loved it” when his fire-breathing stunt went wrong during the first Kiss concert. In a clip from the two-part Biography: KISStory documentary, which begins tonight (Jun. 27) at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the A&E network, the bassist discussed how their first manager, Bill Aucoin, helped forge the image that projected them to stardom. The clip – including the fire-breathing incident gone wrong – can be seen below.
Celebritiesbravewords.com

PAUL STANLEY On His Relationship With GENE SIMMONS As Portrayed In A&E Documentary Biography: KISStory - "This Is Really Both Of Us Letting Down Our Guard"

In a new clip issued by the Associated Press, KISS icons Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley discuss thier new A&E documentarey, Biography: KISStory, which gives a more intimate look at the band’s creation and success. They also say their End of the Road tour, which resumes in August after being halted by the pandemic, is truly their last.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

PETER CRISS Refused To Grant KISS Permission To Use 'Beth' In 'KISStory' Documentary

Paul Stanley spoke to Ultimate Classic Rock about the lack of involvement of Peter Criss and Ace Frehley in KISS's new A&E documentary "Biography: KISStory", which is set to premiere with a two-night event on June 27 and June 28 from 9 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET. Stanley says Frehley and Criss's sound bites during the documentary come from archival interviews because both wanted to be paid and have "final editing rights" in order to be part of the project. In addition, Criss would not grant permission for the documentary makers to use the song "Beth" — which he co-wrote — in the film.
Rock Musickozzradio.com

VIDEO: KISS Played Unmasked at Ace Frehley’s 1976 Wedding

Imagine attending a wedding in 1976 and seeing the groom’s friends jump on-stage to jam out a few songs and thinking, “Wow this kinda sounds like KISS!” Then having it turn out that . . . IT WAS. That’s exactly what happened at ACE FREHLEY’s wedding in 1976. And as...
MusicantiMUSIC

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Apologizes For Bob Ezrin Accusation

KISS vocalist, rhythm guitarist and cofounder Paul Stanley tweeted an apology for a comment that he made about acclaimed record producer Bob Ezrin in the recently aired A&E documentary "Biography: KISStory". Ezrin produced two of the band's most beloved studio albums, 1976's "Destroyer" and 1992's "Revenge," as well as their...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

GENE SIMMONS Says KISS Wanted To 'Come Clean' In 'Biography: KISStory' Documentary: We Owe Fans 'The Truth'

During a recent interview with New York's Q104.3 radio station, Gene Simmons discussed KISS's new A&E documentary "Biography: KISStory", which is set to premiere with a two-night event on June 27 and June 28 from 9 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET. Asked if there are any "revelations in this movie that are gonna shock us," Gene responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "In a very real way, when Catholics have a personal sort of confessional, they go and they say, 'Father, please forgive me for I have sinned.' Never mind the fact that he may have his own very young skeletons in his closet. You see what just I did there?
Musicmyq105.com

Paul Stanley: ‘Could I See KISS Evolving With Different Personnel? Yeah’

KISS is restarting their “End of the Road” farewell tour this August, but Paul Stanley says he can see KISS moving on even without himself and Gene Simmons. The Starchild said in a new interview with Radio Bob, “I think that recasting KISS or KISS 2.0 is not what we have ever talked about. Can KISS continue and can it evolve without us in it? Well, yeah, because it’s already 50 percent there. In other words, there was a time where people said, ‘Well, it can only be the original four.’ [And then] it was, ‘Well, it can only be the original three.’ Well, things move on and circumstances change.”

