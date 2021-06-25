GENE SIMMONS: Why Now Is The Right Time For KISS To Retire From Touring
In a new interview with Alicia Vitarelli of Philadelphia's 6 ABC Action News, KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons was asked to confirm that "End Of The Road" is, in fact, the band's last-ever tour. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It is. And I'll tell you why. I'm 71, although I'm in great shape. The hand doesn't shake. I never got high or drunk in my life. I never smoked cigarettes; I never did anything of that… So, we're in great shape and we can't wait to get out there and do what we do. But there is such a thing as getting off the stage while the getting's good.www.blabbermouth.net