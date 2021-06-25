Robert 'Bob' Eckert Sr.

Robert E. “Bob” Eckert Sr., 91, of Mount Hope, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Prairie Maison in Prairie du Chien. He was born on Jan. 7, 1930, in Midland, S.D., the son of Joseph and Cleone (Wachter) Eckert. Bob attended Millville rural school. He enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was united in marriage to Catherine E. Moravits on Sept. 15, 1953. Bob farmed and logged in the Millville area. He owned and operated The Iron Horse Bar in Woodman. After the bar burned, he rebuilt, and it became The Broken Spur. Bob later worked for Kussmal Seed Corn Company. He was a member of Gray-Wachter-Murphy American Legion Post 229 of Mt. Hope. Bob served on the Grant County Board of Supervisors and was also a Supervisor and Chairman of Millville Township. He enjoyed fishing, feeding the birds, growing pumpkins, and a good game of cards.