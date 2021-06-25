Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Robert 'Bob' Eckert Sr.

guttenbergpress.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert E. “Bob” Eckert Sr., 91, of Mount Hope, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Prairie Maison in Prairie du Chien. He was born on Jan. 7, 1930, in Midland, S.D., the son of Joseph and Cleone (Wachter) Eckert. Bob attended Millville rural school. He enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was united in marriage to Catherine E. Moravits on Sept. 15, 1953. Bob farmed and logged in the Millville area. He owned and operated The Iron Horse Bar in Woodman. After the bar burned, he rebuilt, and it became The Broken Spur. Bob later worked for Kussmal Seed Corn Company. He was a member of Gray-Wachter-Murphy American Legion Post 229 of Mt. Hope. Bob served on the Grant County Board of Supervisors and was also a Supervisor and Chairman of Millville Township. He enjoyed fishing, feeding the birds, growing pumpkins, and a good game of cards.

guttenbergpress.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prairie Maison#The U S Army#The Iron Horse Bar#The Broken Spur#Kussmal Seed Corn Company#Supervisor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Bridgeport, WAWenatchee World

Robert (Bob) Wayne Hall

Robert (Bob) Wayne Hall, 75, of Bridgeport, died Thursday, June 3, 2021. To plant a tree in memory of Robert Hall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituariesstaradvertiser.com

Robert “Bob” Leon Reichman

85, of Makalawena and Hawi, died in North Kohala on Monday, June 14, 2021. He was born in New York City. Services to be announced at a later date.
Jamestown, PArecordargusnews.com

Robert J. Valesky Sr.

Robert John Valesky Sr., 90, of Jamestown, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, July 5, 2021. Bob was born at home on March 27, 1931, in Wildwood, Pa., the son of Gustav and Mary Parlock Valesky. Soon after his birth, the family moved to the Jamestown area. He was a middle child in a large, active […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy