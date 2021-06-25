Gilbert inventory rising – but so are home prices
We’ve finally entered into the land of 100-degree digits and man, oh man, it’s hot. Talking about the weather in Arizona is getting about as repetitive as talking about real estate with one exception: while the national news media is clear on what 100 degrees looks and feels like, you won’t get a single commentary that accurately describes the real estate market in Gilbert with any level of consistency across news channels.roselawgroupreporter.com