Everything You Need to Know About Tapioca Starch

For many people in the U.S., mention the word “tapioca” and perhaps the only association that comes to mind is tapioca pudding. Not many people outside the tropics may fully understand what tapioca actually is or where it comes from. However, tapioca is a staple for many people throughout the world and has virtually changed the diets of countless populations. Tapioca starch is the key ingredient in tapioca pudding, but using those little granules in a custardy dessert is just the very top of an immense culinary iceberg. Learn more about tapioca starch, where it comes from and how it can revolutionize your cooking.