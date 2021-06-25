Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Clash of the Titans: Fraser-Pryce, Thompson-Herah Set Stage for Gigantic Battle for 100m Crown

By Editorial
caribbeannationalweekly.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmoking! That’s how hot two-time Olympic Games 100m gold medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and reigning Olympic 100m gold medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah were during yesterday’s opening salvo of the four-day JAAA National Senior Championships at Kingston’s National Stadium. If that were the entrée, then today’s main course ought to be most delectable.

www.caribbeannationalweekly.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yohan Blake
Person
Usain Bolt
Person
Briana Williams
Person
Shericka Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clash Of The Titans#Thompson Herah Set Stage#Kingston#Jamaicans#Oblique Seville#A M
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Olympic Games
Country
Japan
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportscaribbeannationalweekly.com

McLeod, Williams Olympics Casualty as Fraser-Pryce Cops Sprint Double

Sprint hurdlers Omar McLeod and Danielle Williams were the main casualties from Sunday’s final day of the National Senior Championships at Kingston’s National Stadium on June 27. The 27-year-old McLeod, the 2016 Olympic Games gold medallist and 2017 World Champion, hit the first hurdle and never recovered as he finished...
SportsABC News

At 34, 'Mommy Rocket' Fraser-Pryce sprinter to beat in Tokyo

Every time Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce steps on the track, some sort of record is in jeopardy. At the top of that list, of course, is Florence Griffith Joyner's 33-year-old mark in the 100 meters. At the upcoming Olympics, Fraser-Pryce, the 34-year-old mother from Jamaica, also could become the oldest person to...
Sportsrock947.com

Athletics-Fraser-Pryce clocks career-best 21.79 seconds in 200m

KINGSTON, Jamaica (Reuters) – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce signalled her intention to vie for an elusive sprint double at the Tokyo Olympics next month with a career-best 21.79 seconds in the 200 metres on Sunday to add to her 100m victory as the Jamaican Trials came to a close. Running in lane...
WorldBBC

Tokyo 2020: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to compete in sprint double

Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce will compete in the Olympic 100m and 200m after storming the Jamaican trials. The fastest woman alive ran a career-best time of 21.79 seconds in the 200m on Sunday - after clocking 10.71 seconds in the 100m on Friday. Fraser-Pryce, 34, who ran 10.63 in the 100m three...
Sportsdailyjournal.net

Fraser-Pryce adds 200 title at Jamaica’s Olympic qualifier

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce added the 200-meter title to her 100 crown Sunday at Jamaica’s Olympic qualifier, finishing the longer race in 21.79 seconds. Fraser-Pryce won her only Olympic medal at 200 meters in 2012, when she finished behind American Allyson Felix. The 34-year-old Fraser-Pryce has two golds and a bronze at 100 meters.
Florida Statecaribbeannationalweekly.com

Florida Showdown as Barbados, Bermuda Begin Battle for Group Stage Spot

Barbados and Bermuda camps have expressed confidence heading into Friday night’s preliminary-round fixture, of taking a step closer to qualifying for a place in the CONCACAF Gold Cup – the Tridents for the first time and the Gombey Warriors for the second. Both countries have strengthened their squads ahead of...
UEFACBS Sports

Women's International Champions Cup 2021: Thorns' Rocky Rodriguez excited for 'battle of titans' this summer

The 2021 Women's International Champions Cup returns in August with four of the world's top clubs competing for the annual WICC title. The 2021 Challenge Cup champion Portland Thorns FC will host the tournament that will feature fellow NWSL counterparts and 2020 Challenge Cup winners, the Houston Dash. The two other clubs in the competition are European powerhouses Olympique Lyonnais, winners of the 2020 UEFA Women's Champions League, and current UEFA Champions League title holders FC Barcelona Femeni.
WorldRunnersWorld

Laura Muir drops Olympic double plans to focus on 1500m

Laura Muir has dropped her plan to contest the 800m in Tokyo, opting instead to focus on the 1500m, which is her stronger distance. Muir had been selected for the 800m in the Team GB team list announced last week, but has since surrendered her spot, the Evening Standard reported. Commonwealth finalist Alexandra Bell will take her place.
Sportscaribbeannationalweekly.com

Stafanie Taylor Relieved to End Eight-year Drought

West Indies Women captain Stafanie Taylor said she was relieved to finally score her sixth One-Day International hundred, following an eight-year drought. The right-hander hit a superb unbeaten 105 off 116 deliveries on Wednesday as her side easily chased down a target of 206 to beat Pakistan Women by five wickets at Coolidge Cricket Ground in the opening ODI of the five-match series.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Axios Tampa Bay

17-year-old Tampa sprinter Erriyon Knighton dashes into Tokyo Olympics

Erriyon Knighton, who turned 17 in January and turned pro as a junior at Hillsborough High School in Tampa, is set to become the youngest U.S. man to compete in track and field at the Olympics since Jim Ryun in 1964, the Tampa Bay Times reports.What's new: Knighton finished third in the men’s 200-meter final at the U.S. Track and Field Trials in Oregon on Sunday night, earning a trip to Tokyo.Knighton broke his own record with a time of 19.84 seconds, finishing just behind world champion Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek.Knighton beat Lyles in the 200 heats and semifinals.Flashback: We told you about Knighton back in February after he was profiled by Ben's daughter in HHS's Us Magazine — and was drawing comparisons to Usain Bolt. He's since broken Bolt's under-20 200-meter world record.A Hillsborough High football coach saw Knighton's potential when he was a wide receiver and convinced him to join the track team to work on his speed.Bonus: Trayvon Bromell, a former Gibbs High School standout from St. Petersburg, won the 100 meters with the second-fastest time in the world this year — 9.80 seconds — to earn a spot at the Tokyo Games.The Olympics start July 23.
SportsThe Independent

Olympics 2021: 10 best British medal hopes for Tokyo Games

British athletes will be hard-pushed to emulate the 67 medals they claimed in Rio in 2016 – but some are more likely than others to keep their side of the bargain. Here we identify 10 Team GB members who are set to shine brightest in Tokyo. Adam Peaty. Having surged...
SportsTexarkana Gazette

BRIAN TYL | World records make for mostly good times

World records intrigue me. I was more than impressed by the performances at the 2021 United States Track and Field trials. Three world records were broken in each the women's 400 meter hurdles, men's 200 meter dash and men's shot put. Sydney McLaughlin, a 21-year-old from Dunellen, New Jersey, ran...
TennisPosted by
newschain

A day-by-day guide to the Tokyo Olympics

Here, the PA news agency presents a rough guide to the British hopes and the best of the rest over 17 days of Tokyo Olympics action. FRI JUL 23:An opening ceremony like no other will get the Games under way at the Olympic Stadium. The first individual British athletes will compete in archery and rowing preliminary rounds.
Sportscaribbeannationalweekly.com

West Indies Wary of ‘World Class’ Aussies Despite Absence of Stars

West Indies are leaving nothing to chance against Australia even though the visitors will be missing several of their leading stars for the five-match Twenty20 International series which bowls off in St Lucia on Friday. The home side are seeking redemption after suffering a 3-2 series loss to South Africa...

Comments / 0

Community Policy