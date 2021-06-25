Cancel
Eugene, OR

UO Board of Trustees secretary to depart in September

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are writing to announce that Angela Wilhelms, university secretary and advisor to the president, is leaving the university to become president and CEO of Oregon Business and Industry. As a member of the university’s senior leadership team, Angela has played a vital role in supporting the University of Oregon’s mission and ensuring effective university governance as she worked with us in managing the work of the UO Board of Trustees.

