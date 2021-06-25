Class of 28 employees graduates from Leadership Academy
Another class of the UO Leadership Academy concluded in early June, with 28 members graduating from the program designed to energize academic leadership at the university. "Leadership is not just a title or position," said Sierra Dawson, associate vice provost for academic affairs and one of the program facilitators. It's "a way of approaching our work, and one another, as we engage our agency, influence and relationships to enact positive change."