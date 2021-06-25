Cancel
Video Games

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Demo Out Now on Switch - News

By William D'Angelo
 16 days ago

Ahead of its launch in two weeks, Capcom has released a demo of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin on the Nintendo Switch via the eShop. The demo lets you play through the beginning of the game for free. Any progress made in the demo can be transferred to the full game.

