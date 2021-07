While gaming has historically been best represented on consoles, the world is quickly changing. Recently, personal computers can do a lot with gaming technology, if not more adequately than their game console counterparts. Whether mods, graphical proficiency, framerate precision, or convenience, there are many reasons why PC has become the best place for gaming for many players around the world. See if the average gamer would rather play on PC than console, and if the days of console dominance are quickly dissolving.