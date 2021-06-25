Cancel
Hudson, WI

Mark Mahoney

River Falls Journal
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark D. Mahoney, age 45 of Hudson, Wisconsin, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from injuries sustained from a tree cutting accident. Mark was born on November 15, 1975, in Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin. He grew up in Hudson and attended Hudson High School and WITC-New Richmond. Mark worked as a machinist for over twenty years and was employed by Croix Gear & Machining in Hudson at the time of his death. He was an avid fisherman and especially loved spending time at the family cabin on Half Moon Lake. Mark and his dad Terry knew every good fishing spot on Half Moon Lake. Mark was a great cook and enjoyed hosting family and friends at the cabin for a fish fry. When he was not fishing, Mark spent a lot of his free time clearing trees and splitting wood at the cabin and on the family property near Hudson.

