Astronomy

Could Life Exist in the Atmosphere of a sub-Neptune Planet?

By Brian Koberlein
Universe Today
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarth is perfectly suited for organic life. It stands to reason then that similar worlds orbiting distant stars might also be rich with life. But proving it will be a challenge. One of the better ways to discover extraterrestrial life will be to study the atmospheres of inhabited exoplanets, but Earth is fairly small for a planet and has a thin atmosphere compared to larger worlds. It will be much easier to study the atmospheres of gas planets, but could such worlds harbor life? A new paper in Universe argues it could.

www.universetoday.com
