Could Life Exist in the Atmosphere of a sub-Neptune Planet?

All matter in the universe — no matter how big, small, young or old — is made up of atoms. Each of these building blocks consists of a positively charged nucleus, made up of protons and neutrons, and negatively charged orbiting electrons. The number of protons, neutrons and electrons an atom has determines which element it belongs to on the periodic table and influences how it reacts with other atoms around it. Everything you see around you is just a configuration of different atoms interacting with one another in unique ways.